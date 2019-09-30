Mumbai airport: AirAsia to shift operations to T1 from October 15

Low-cost carrier, AirAsia on Monday announced that Mumbai would be its fourth hub in India. The airline also informed that it would shift its flight operations from Terminal 2 (T2) to Terminal 1 (T1) from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport from October 15. AirAsia is a Malaysian airline, and its hubs are Bengaluru, New Delhi and Kolkata.

The airline currently operates to destinations such as Hyderabad, Kochi, New Delhi, Kolkata, Bangalore and Indore from Mumbai. In a statement, Sunil Bhaskaran, CEO & MD, AirAsia India, said that with this move, AirAsia plans to boost its presence and network in India. AirAsia India currently has a fleet of 23 aircraft covering 20 exiting destinations across the country.

Bhaskaran added: “Mumbai is the financial, commercial and entertainment capital of India and thousands of people travel to and from Mumbai every day. The establishment of this hub marks our commitment towards ensuring seamless and economical travel for our guests. We look forward to bolstering our presence while we grow and expand our network to connect our guests to more destinations.”

Besides the domestic flights of AirAsia, GoAir, Indigo have also shifted their operations to T1, while, Vistara, Air India and SpiceJet will operate all their flights from T2.