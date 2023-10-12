Mundra Port in Gujarat is celebrating 25 years of operations, highlighting its expansion and evolution as one of the largest ports globally. Since berthing its first ship, Alpha, on October 7, 1998, the port has positioned itself as one of the premier and technologically advanced global ports.

From its modest inception, it has ascended to prominence and has contributed over ₹2.25-lakh crore to the State and national exchequer in the past 25 years. It also generated employment exceeding 7.5 crore man-days since inception.

From a handful of tonnes in 1998, Mundra went on to handle 100 million tonnes (MT) in 2014, the first in India to do so. Today, the port handles over 155 MT (again the first in India), which constitutes nearly 11 per cent of India’s maritime cargo. Mundra is also the EXIM gateway for container traffic. In fact, 33 per cent of India’s container traffic flows through the port across a dedicated freight corridor that offers the unique facility of double-stack containers from the northern hinterland to Mundra, says a release.

As the nation’s largest commercial port, spread over 35,000 acres, Mundra boasts of facilities like the largest coal, natural gas and auto terminals. Its deep draft and all-weather capabilities ensure efficient cargo evacuation and minimal turnaround time. Its strategic advantages and superior facilities have made it the preferred choice for major global shipping lines, the release said.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani in the release said, “as we mark our silver jubilee, Mundra stands as a testament to the wonders that can unfurl when foresight, tenacity and a united community converge.”

Mundra’s CEO and Whole Time Director, Karan Adani said, “We see this multidimensional transformation of Mundra, in just 25 years, as the Adani Group’s contribution to nation-building. What was once barren is now India’s EXIM gateway and an extraordinary global hub for trade and commerce.”

