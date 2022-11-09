Naveen Gulati, an officer belonging to the 1986 batch of Indian Railway Electrical Engineering services, has assumed charge as the General Manager of Integral Coach Factory (ICF). He succeeds AK Agarwal, who has been transferred to Rail Wheel Factory, Bengaluru, as General Manager.

Before taking charge at ICF, Gulati was the Additional General Manager of the Northern Railway. Gulati had worked in various capacities in the Railways including Divisional Railway Manager, Chennai, says a release from ICF.

