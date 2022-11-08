RN Singh on Monday assumed charge as the General Manager of Southern Railway (SR). He had held the post of Principal Executive Director/Infrastructure, Ministry of Railways and Secretary/Railway Board. He succeeds BG Mallya, AGM, SR and GM in-charge.

An officer of Indian Railway Service of Engineers cadre (1986 batch), Singh has served Indian Railways and PSUs in various executive and management positions such as Divisional Railway Manager, Delhi Division and Managing Director, Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd, says a release.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit