NCLT issues notice to DGCA and MOCA to clear stance on Jet airway’s slots

The Mumbai bench of NCLT has issued a notice to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA) to clear their stance on Jet's erstwhile slots and appear for the hearing on January 12.

This comes even as the two-judge bench is hearing the application on behalf of the Resolution Professional, Ashish Chhawcharria to approve the resolution plan submitted by Kalock Capital and Murari Lal Jalan.

The lawyer appearing on behalf of the RP told the bench that "Slots are a vital part of the plan, and it is important that DGCA and MOCA submit their stance on the same." In September, during a hearing, representatives of DGCA and MOCA said that the slots were allocated temporarily to other airlines.

At its peak, the airline had 22,000 employees, including 6,000 on contract. According to company sources, the company still has over 4,500 employees on its payroll.