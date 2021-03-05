NHAI introduces AI-based face recognition system for attendance monitoring

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
In line with its commitment to adopt technology to enhance transparency and accountability, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has deployed artificial intelligence (AI)-based face recognition system for field staff’s attendance monitoring.
The technology also comes with a real-time location capturing feature to track the personnel’s presence at the project site, NHAI said in a statement.
Applicable to all key personnel/engineers deployed by authority engineers/independent engineers and consultants, the technology will help NHAI officers in easily view the staff’s presence at the project site and their attendance.
To make it even more transparent and seamless, the system is linked with NHAI’s unique cloud-based, and artificial intelligence powered Big Data Analytics platform – Data Lake. Hence, the number of key personnel/ engineers deployed at every project is uniquely identified and monitored. This will check the unauthorised absenteeism of engineers and improve the quality and speed of construction.
Installing bio-metric machines is not possible in the field, and the use of finger-touch bio-metric attendance should also be avoided during the pandemic time. Therefore, using this Attendance Monitoring System (AMS), NHAI employees will be able to mark their attendance by login into the Mobile App on their phones, it said.
AMS will capture the employee details, date, time and location of the employees when they log in for the day and prevent impersonation of employees/consultants/engineers.
NHAI is executing various projects across the country and has a large field force deployed to monitor the projects.
To ensure resiliency in the management system, it is important to track the field force deployed, including the attendance and the presence of the field force.
In these unprecedented times, AMS ensures that an employee can log in and mark their attendance safely and securely by using the AI-based face recognition application on their mobile phones.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
They are the health warriors who battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground, and are now the face of the ...
Reading in the loo — flipping through anything, really — appears to help the locomotion
Creator of the world’s biggest art canvas hopes to help children in poorer countries
A book on Badri Narayan is a tribute — albeit a belated one — to an artist who did not enjoy the recognition ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...