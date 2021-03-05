NHAI introduces AI-based face recognition system for attendance monitoring

In line with its commitment to adopt technology to enhance transparency and accountability, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has deployed artificial intelligence (AI)-based face recognition system for field staff’s attendance monitoring.

The technology also comes with a real-time location capturing feature to track the personnel’s presence at the project site, NHAI said in a statement.

Applicable to all key personnel/engineers deployed by authority engineers/independent engineers and consultants, the technology will help NHAI officers in easily view the staff’s presence at the project site and their attendance.

Cloud-based Data Lake platform

To make it even more transparent and seamless, the system is linked with NHAI’s unique cloud-based, and artificial intelligence powered Big Data Analytics platform – Data Lake. Hence, the number of key personnel/ engineers deployed at every project is uniquely identified and monitored. This will check the unauthorised absenteeism of engineers and improve the quality and speed of construction.

Installing bio-metric machines is not possible in the field, and the use of finger-touch bio-metric attendance should also be avoided during the pandemic time. Therefore, using this Attendance Monitoring System (AMS), NHAI employees will be able to mark their attendance by login into the Mobile App on their phones, it said.

AMS will capture the employee details, date, time and location of the employees when they log in for the day and prevent impersonation of employees/consultants/engineers.

NHAI is executing various projects across the country and has a large field force deployed to monitor the projects.

To ensure resiliency in the management system, it is important to track the field force deployed, including the attendance and the presence of the field force.

In these unprecedented times, AMS ensures that an employee can log in and mark their attendance safely and securely by using the AI-based face recognition application on their mobile phones.