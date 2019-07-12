NMPT to focus on containers, coastal cargo to boost growth

New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) is aiming to handle a traffic of 50 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) in the next three-four years, according to Venkata Ramana Akkaraju, Chairman.

He told BusinessLine on Friday that the port handled 42.5 million tonnes of cargo in 2018-19. “Our plan is to take it to 44 MTPA in the current fiscal,” he said, adding that it will be increased to 50 MTPA in the next three-four years. To achieve this, he has set sights on container and coastal cargo, as also handling cruise vessels. He felt that NMPT needs to unlock the value proposition of these services.

Venkata Ramana Akkaraju assumed charge as NMPT Chairman on June 11.

On the plans for container cargo, he said NMPT would go in for a concession agreement to operate a container terminal at berth No. 14. Post the agreement, container operations are expected to start during 2020-21 from the terminal. He said the improvement of coastal shipping would be one of the focus areas for him. Coastal cargo contributes around 7 MTPA to the overall traffic of the port. His intends taking this to 10 MTPA in the coming years.

He said NMPT would provide special discounts for coastal vessels and offer priority berthing facility to them. The port will also have a strategic discussion with Concor to improve coastal cargo .

He is also mulling the idea of transporting four-wheelers in containers from manufacturing centres to NMPT’s hinterland. All these measures are being contemplated to improve the coastal cargo at the port, he said.

Cruise shipping

Stating that there is scope for improving cruise shipping at NMPT, he said he is working with the Karnataka government in this regard. He is trying to improve the ecosystem to give a better experience to international tourists visiting Mangaluru. Plans are also to introduce buggies at the port for the benefit of cruise tourists.

He hoped that all these initiatives would help the port to achieve cargo traffic of 50 MTPA in the next three-four years.