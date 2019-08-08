Logistics

Now, shop for cosmetics, healthcare products, stationary on-board trains

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 08, 2019 Published on August 08, 2019

Now, one can shop on-board trains. Starting Thursday, passengers can buy cosmetics, stationary and other items on some trains on MRP, the Indian Railways said.

The initiative was started in the Ahmedabad division of Western Railway on Karnavati Express and Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad, Double Decker Express.

“This service will be available in both the direction with access to digital payment from passengers. It will give an opportunity to passengers to buy FMCG products of daily need while commuting,” the railways said.

Household products, oral care, skincare, haircare products, cosmetics, health-related items, paper products, confectionery, stationery products and other products will be available and sold as per their maximum retail price, it said.

Published on August 08, 2019
shopping
Indian Railways
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
`IRB Infra, GIC to jointly bid for all future road projects’