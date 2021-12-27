Number of average daily flyers steady at 3.67 lakh in week ended December 25

The average daily fliers remain steady amidst festive demand and Omicron fears.

The number of weekly average daily fliers stood at 3,67,000 in the week ended (W.E) December 25 versus 3,60,000 in the week ended December 18.

For the week ended December 25, the average number of daily departures improved to 2,795 from 2,792 in the previous week -- this was a slight increase from the previous week.

The number of fliers per departure increased to 131 from 129, ICICI Securities said in a report. This, according to ICICI, is a “steady growth” because of the festive demand.

Usually, between Christmas and New Year, fliers either travel back to their hometowns or for the holidays. This is also a time when the airports have to be vigilant due to the spread of the Covid-19 virus Omicron.

As far as international travel is concerned, in a tweet on Monday afternoon, AAI said all airports are taking necessary action to prevent the spread of Covid-19. “On 26th December 21, 70 international flights came to 9 AAI airports. A total of 1,643 passengers were tested at the airports and 17 flyers were found positive,” it said.

In totality, between May 25, 2020 to December 26, 2021, over 11.38 crore passengers travelled by 10.69 lakh aircraft across the country from all AAI airports, the AAI said in a tweet.