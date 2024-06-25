Another Gulf-based airline is spreading its wings in Chennai. Starting July 11, SalamAir, the low cost airline of Oman, will operate two weekly flights to Chennai every Thursday and Saturday.

From Chennai, it will commence on July 12 with service on every Friday and Sunday

Chennai now joins the ranks of other recently launched destinations including Delhi, Cairo, Islamabad, and Lahore.

Gulf carriers like Emirates, Etihad, Qatar, Saudi Airline and Oman Air already offer strong connections between Chennai and West Asia.

“We are thrilled to introduce our new service to Chennai, a significant milestone that enhances the connectivity of the South Indian community in Oman and the wider Gulf region,” said Harish Kutty, Director of Revenue and Network Planning for SalamAir.

With its rich cultural heritage and economic vitality, Chennai presents immense opportunities for residents, business and leisure travellers, he added.

Passengers can look forward to experiencing SalamAir’s renowned hospitality and modern fleet on flights to Chennai, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable journey.

SalamAir, which commenced its commercial operations in 2017, operates six A320neo, seven A321neo, and one Airbus A321 freighter.