Over 100 MSRTC staff contract Covid-19 after working in Mumbai

Air India: Why the Maharaja is truly unique
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
At least 105 drivers and conductors of the MSRTC’s Sangli division, who were deployed in BEST buses in Mumbai earlier this month, have tested positive for Covid-19 after returning to Sangli, an official said on Tuesday.
The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), the Mumbai civic body’s transport wing, had hired buses, drivers and conductors from the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on contract for easing the woes of commuters in the state capital.
As part of the contract, nearly 400 drivers and conductors and 100 buses were sent to Mumbai from the MSRTC’s Sangli division in the second week of October.
“Out of these 400 staff members, 105 drivers and conductors have tested positive for Covid-19 so far. All these employees underwent the antigen test after they returned to the division on October 25,” the official from the MSRTC’s Sangli division said.
The drivers and conductors who tested positive for the viral infection have been shifted to various Covid-19 facilities in Sangli, the official said.
A driver who tested positive for coronavirus complained that they faced issues related to accommodation and food during their stay in Mumbai.
“For a couple of days, we had to sleep on the road as there are no restrooms in their depots,” the driver said.
“Some of our drivers and conductors caught cold and fever, but they were not allowed to return home. After we complained, we were shifted to a lodge in Goregaon,” he said on condition of anonymity.
Sangli’s divisional transport superintendent Alam Desai said the drivers and conductors faced some issues only on the first day of their stay in Mumbai, but they were shifted to lodges from the second day.
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
The aviation sector looks like it is going back in time, to practices that prevailed 100 years ago
Despite its modest specs, it works well for online classes video calls and movies
These bean-shaped earphones are unique and work best with a Samsung smartphone
Your employer might provide you perquisites such as reimbursements, stock options and accommodation. Taxes on ...
₹1213 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1200118512251240 Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff ...
Investors with a short term view can sell the stock of Zee Entertainment Enterprises. Following a sharp rally ...
After the recent price rise, not much activities seen in domestic rates in 2020
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
Puneet Krishna, the creator of Mirzapur, on the second season of the popular web show on Amazon Prime Video
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...