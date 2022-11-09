Passenger handling and aircraft movements at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) are near pre-Covid level, if the latest data for the first seven months of the financial year 2022-23 are any indication.

Data provided by MIA showed that the airport handled 10,51,229 passengers during April-October of 2022-23 against the pre-Covid number of 11,04,585 passengers during the first seven months of 2019-20. With this, the passenger handling at the airport reached 95.17 per cent of the pre-Covid level.

However, passenger handling has been witnessing steady growth during FY22. The airport handled 4,29,929 passengers during the first seven months of 2021-22 against 10,51,229 during the corresponding period of FY23, recording a growth of 144.51 per cent.

During the first seven months of 2022-23, the aircraft movements at the airport reached 95.28 per cent of the pre-Covid level. Aircraft movements stood at 8,561 during April-October of 2022-23 against 8,985 in corresponding period of 2019-20.

There was a growth of 77.84 per cent in aircraft movements during the first seven months of FY23 when compared to the corresponding period of FY22. Aircraft movements at the airport increased to 8,561 during April-October of 2022-23 from 4,814 in the corresponding period of 2021-22.

The airport provides direct air connectivity to Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Hubballi in the domestic sector. Internationally, the airport operates flights to Dubai, Dammam, Muscat, Kuwait, Doha, Bahrain, and Abu Dhabi.

