Mangaluru airport handles 64 movements on Sept 2

Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) safely handled 64 movements (arrivals and departures) on September 2.

The airport handled an average of 78 movements a day in the pre-Covid days. In the post-Covid scenario, MIA handles an average of 42 movements a day, barring on Thursdays and Sundays when it handles 48 movements a day.

ALSO READ: Mangaluru airport’s passenger handling crosses a million mark again post-pandemic

A statement said handling of 64 movements included a VVIP movement.

While 42 of the 64 movements were scheduled movements (10 international and 32 domestic), 12 movements were general aviation and the rest were military.

One of the general aviation flights was an air ambulance that airlifted a critically ill patient from HAL Airport in Bengaluru to Mangaluru and later left for Nagpur after refuelling.

The statement said MIA optimally used the resources in coordination with stakeholders that included the airline, chartered flight operators, military, and the district administration to make the handling even significant on September 2. MIA handled these flights astutely, while ensuring timely movement of all the aircraft -- commercial, general aviation, and military, it said.