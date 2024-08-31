Rapid development of Southern states is imperative to accomplish ‘Viksit Bharat’, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, said on Saturday as he flagged-off three Vande Bharat trains.

Two of these train routes will be in the South, improving connectivity within Tamil Nadu and between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The two South Indian routes include Madurai—Bengaluru and Chennai—Nagercoil.

“Southern India is the land of immense talent, resources and opportunities”, the Prime Minister said, pointing out that the development of Tamil Nadu along with the entire Southern India is the government’s priority.

As part of the Rail Budget, over ₹6,000 crore has been allocated for projects being carried out in Tamil Nadu, which is “seven times more than in 2014.” Vande Bharat trains in Tamil Nadu are now number eight.

The budget allocates around ₹7,000 crore for ongoing and new railway projects in Karnataka, nine times more than in 2014. The number of Vande Bharat trains operating in Karnataka also increases to eight.

“Temple City Madurai is now connected with IT City Bengaluru”, the Prime Minister said. The Chennai - Nagercoil route would hugely benefit students, farmers and IT professionals.

New face of modernisation

According to him, Vande Bharat’s symbolise the “new face of modernisation of Indian Railways,” with these semi-high-speed point-to-point connectivity trains acting as a catalyst for people to expand their businesses.

The growth of tourism in places connected to Vande Bharat trains has led to better employment opportunities in such regions.

In a significant boost to rail travel, three new Vande Bharat trains are being flagged off. These will improve connectivity across various cities of Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.https://t.co/td9b8ZcAHC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2024

Prime Minister said that Amrit Bharat trains are also being expanded along with Vande Bharat.

PM Modi said a sleeper version of Vande Bharat is to be flagged off very soon, and Vande Metro trains are also in the works. Railway tracks are being improved, electrified, and modernised.

Meerut–Lucknow connectivity

The third Vande Bharat train flagged off today is between Meerut and Lucknow. The RRTS has helped connect Meerut with the national capital New Delhi; while Vande Bharat will improve connectivity with Lucknow, the Prime Minister noted.

“(The) National Capital Region (NCR) is becoming an example of how PM Gatishakti’s vision will change the country’s infrastructure with modern trains, network of expressways, and expansion of air services,” Modi said.