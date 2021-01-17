Logistics

PM Modi inaugurates Dr MGR Chennai Central – Kevadiya Superfast train

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on January 17, 2021 Published on January 17, 2021

A view of the Statue of Unity, in Kevadiya colony in Narmada district, the tallest statue in the world.   -  PTI

The Railway Board recently approved the operation of a new weekly Superfast Special train between Chennai and Kevadiya

Now, one can reach the Statue of Unity in Kevadiya in Gujarat by rail from Chennai as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated Dr MGR Chennai Central – Kevadiya Superfast train through video conference.

“A historic day! Inaugurating various projects relating to Railways in Gujarat,” said Modi in a tweet.

The Railway Board recently approved the operation of a new weekly Superfast Special train between Chennai and Kevadiya, along with seven other trains to facilitate rail connectivity to Statue of Unity with different regions of the country.

The new fully reserved Superfast Weekly special train will have a composition of one AC 2 Tier coach; four - AC 3 tier coaches; seven - sleeper class coaches; four - general second-class coaches; one luggage-cum-brake van and one generator-cum-power car, says a release from SR.

Train No 09119 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Kevadiya Weekly Superfast Special train will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 11.12 hr on January 17, 2021 and will reach Kevadiya at 14.52 hr the next day (Monday). Advance reservations for the above train are open from Southern Railway end.

The train will halt at Renigunta, Cudappah, Guntakal, Raichur, Solapur, Pune, Kalyan, Vasai Road, Surat and Vadodara.

In the return direction, train No 09120 Kevadiya - Dr MGR Chennai Central Superfast weekly special train will have additional stoppage at Perambur, the release said.

