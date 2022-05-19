Port Blair’s new terminal building likely to be operational from October

The Veer Savarkar International Airport at Port Blair will get a new integrated terminal building to handle increased domestic passenger traffic . The new terminal is built by the Airports Authority of India at an estimated cost of ₹707.73 crore.

Over 80 per cent of the project has been completed and the terminal is expected to be operational from October 2022.

With the total built up area of 40,837 sq metres, the building can handle 1,200 passengers during peak hours and about 40 lakh passengers annually, a Government statement said.

The new terminal will have three floors comprising lower ground, upper ground and the first floor.

While the lower ground floor will be used as a remote arrival, bus lounge and service area; the upper ground floor for departures and arrivals. The first floor will be the Security Hold Area for international passengers.

The terminal’s shell shaped structure will have depictions of the sea and islands. It will have a 100 per cent natural lighting for 12 hours a day. There will be 28 check-in counters, three passenger boarding bridges and four conveyor belts, the statement added.