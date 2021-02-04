Privatisation of airport operations, management to commence soon

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The third stage of involving the private sector in airport operations, management and development with the Airports Authority India (AAI) is likely to begin in the first quarter of this year.
“AAI is examining giving non-profitable airports and profit-making airports as a package. We could see six to 10 airports being taken up,” Pradeep Kharola, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Thursday. The airports will be given to the private sector for 50 years, he added.
He added that Budget 2021-22 had provided an increase of 35 per cent at ₹600 crore for the regional air connectivity scheme, against ₹430 crore in the previous budget.
AAI officials said that it had raised ₹2,100 crore from banks for meeting its capital expenditures for the year. The Secretary added that the funds had been raised on very good terms without getting into details.
They also said, the share agreement transferring Mumbai airport to the Adani Group had been approved.
Talking about this year’s budget the Secretary said that it had given several tax incentives for aircraft leasing companies to set up operations in GIFT city in Ahmedabad.
On the issue of fare bands on domestic flight tickets, Kharola said that they will not be a permanent feature, adding that once the number of flyers comes back to pre-Covid levels they could be done away with.
When domestic flights restarted on May 25 after a gap of two months the government introduced fare bands so that a passenger did not have to exorbitant fares. The current fare band is in place till March 31.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Quality of tenants, high occupancy and long-term lease contracts are positives
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
Consumerisation of unbranded generics should stand in good stead
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
Two Indian entries make a mark at the just concluded Sundance Film Festival
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Salma’s The Curse is an intense exploration of women’s lives — all straining under the weight of custom and ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...