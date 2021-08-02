Raghu Vamshi wins Boeing contract to supply aviation components

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
Raghu Vamshi, a Hyderabad based company, has won a contract with Boeing to manufacture and supply precision components.
The company plans to set up a $15-million facility dedicated to Boeing’s requirements in Adibatla, the aerospace manufacturing hub of Hyderabad. It plans to employ over 300 people over the next three years.
“This is a significant milestone not just for Raghu Vamsi, but for Telangana. The contract is a testimony to our precision manufacturing, consistent delivery, and first-time quality,” said Vamsi Vikas Ganesula, Managing Director, Raghu Vamsi.
“This is an important step in our commitment to the Government of India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision. As a company with over seven decades of presence in India, Boeing is focused on supporting the development of aerospace and defence capabilities in India,” said Ashwani Bhargava, Director, Supply Chain Management, Boeing India.
For over a decade, Raghu Vamsi has been manufacturing and supplying precision parts to the A&D industry in India and abroad. The company has several strategic partnerships with global companies for its technological advances and business growth.
As an aerospace company, Raghu Vamsi manufactures highly critical parts and sub-assemblies for commercial airplanes, defence and space systems for international and domestic OEMs. It has four manufacturing units across Hyderabad and joint ventures with international companies focusing on multiple technologies and areas.
