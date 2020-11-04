Railways losing earnings as freight operations suspended in Punjab

Indian Railways on Wednesday said that it continues to lose revenue as freight operations remain forcibly suspended due to track blockages in Punjab.

Till date, more than 2,225 freight rakes could not be operated for carrying vital commodities. Loss on this count is already expected to have crossed ₹1,200 crore, an official release said.

Agitators have continued dharna at platforms/near railway track. Train movement has been again suspended due to operational and safety considerations as agitators have suddenly stopped some train movements and sporadic blockade continued at various places — especially around Jandiala, Nabha, Talwandi Sabo and Bathinda. As per the report at 06:00 hours on Wednesday, the agitation was continuing at 32 places, the release added.

Passenger trains too hit

Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal had written to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on October 26, 2020 seeking assurance about safety of tracks and running staff to resume operations.

Due to the continued blockages at sections of tracks in Punjab, there has been a major impact on freight movement and hence on availability of vital commodities for farm, industrial and infrastructure sector as well, the release added.

All passenger trains passing through Punjab has been adversely impacted too. Till date more than 1,350 passenger trains have been cancelled, diverted or short terminated causing tremendous inconvenience to travellers in Covid times.

All inward and outward goods transportation including essential commodities have been affected in Punjab, J&K, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh.

A number of freight trains including loaded trains remained struck as such for periods upto 15-20 days. Many freight customers, after having suffered business losses, are getting diverted to other mode of transportation.

Outward Loading, too, has been affected from Punjab area. Movement of foodgrain, Container, Automobile, Cement, Pet coke, Fertiliser, etc has taken a hit and Average Loss of Loading per day in Punjab is 40 rakes per day.

Inward Traffic to Punjab has been affected and now Container, Cement, Gypsum, Fertiliser, POL, etc are not being able to reach to key locations in Punjab, the release said, adding that average Loss per day is about 30 rakes per day.

KISAN AGITATION

It maybe recalled that farmers in Punjab region had from September 24 started blocking railway tracks and stations. From October 1 onwards, all movements had to be suspended as agitation spread all over the State affecting complete train operations in Firozpur Division, partially in Punjab area of Ambala , Delhi and Bikaner Division.

Later on, Conditional Goods train movement was allowed from October 22 onwards by the agitators. However, two days after freight train movement was resumed, it had to be suspended again due to operational and safety considerations as sporadic blockade continued at various places especially around Amritsar, Nabha, Talwandi Sabo , Firozpur, Moga, Jandiala, and Bathinda.

Blockages still continue in several sections of tracks. Running of trains is extremely risky if protesters are not in control, the release added.