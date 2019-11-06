Railways to check water wastage in Shatabdi trains, replace 1 litre Rail Neer bottles with 500 ml bottles

This organisation gets resident bodies to recycle plastic waste
In a bid to reduce the wastage of water on board its premium Shatabdi trains, the Indian railways have decided to provide 500 ml Rail Neer bottles to passengers travelling long distance instead of the standard one litre bottles.
According to an order issued by the Railway Board, the Shatabdi trains - which have a maximum run time of around 8.5 hours - will no longer be providing 1 litre bottles of water to passengers travelling for more than five hours as was the norm earlier.
“Currently, passengers who travel for five hours on Shatabdi trains are given 500 ml water bottles while those with travel time of more than that are given 1 litre bottles. Now, everyone will be given 500 litre bottles as we have seen that water in bigger bottles is being wasted,” said a senior official of the ministry.
The order also states that passengers can get extra bottles, but they would have to pay for it.
A chair car service, Shatabdi trains are for short journeys, the longest travel time is between Delhi and Bhopal which is 8.5 hours.
The order stated the scheme will be in effect for the next three months.
