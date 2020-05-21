Rapido resumes bike taxi services across 35 cities

Apple’s inclusive tools can change lives
On Global Accessibility Awareness Day, we meet people for whom a mere feature can mean everything
India based bike-taxi operator Rapido has resumed service in over 35 cities across 11 states as per the new guidelines announced by the Centre for lockdown 4.0.
For now, Rapido’s bike taxi services will be operational in green and orange zones as the services cannot be extended to containment zones to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country.
“Resuming these operations will bring relief to around 3L Captains (driver-partners) that are solely dependent on the bike taxi service for their daily income and livelihood,” Rapido said in an official release.
“Bike Taxi is a more open and personalized way for intracity travel, as opposed to other crowded alternate ways like cabs, buses, autos and trains, where the customer has an advantage of less exposure to any infection due to his/her limited interaction with the captain,” it said.
The company has put certain safety protocols in place to resume its bike taxi services including multiple safety checks and guidelines for the drivers to follow before accepting rides to ensure customer safety.
Rapido has made it compulsory for its driver-partners to install the Aarogya Setu app and to wear a mask at all times. They will be required to carry sanitizers, hair net in addition to the mandatory helmets.
“Captains are asked to maintain personal hygiene and sanitize their bikes at regular intervals. Especially sanitize the pillion seat before onboarding customers in addition to wearing a mask at all times,” Rapido added.
The driver-partners will be provided with a checklist of items and declaration that they have to adhere to before accepting rides. This will be done every time they go online.
The platform will also collect feedback from customers after each ride and will provide free cancellation in case a driver-partner or customers come without a mask.
Rapido will display containment areas on its app to ensure that driver-partners and customers steer clear of the same.
Additionally, the company will keep updating customers on the status of various cities and safety instructions via in-app notifications.
On Global Accessibility Awareness Day, we meet people for whom a mere feature can mean everything
As remote working gains traction, a quick pivot to work-from-home (WFH) solutions is offering new ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
TERI mulls utilising India’s waterbodies to set up platforms for renewable energy
Soon, the scheme’s coverage may be extended to all districts against the existing applicability in notified ...
Domestic, rather than export market could be key driver going forward
There have been some inflows and repayment of borrowings. But few funds still have sizeable liabilities
Slowdown in demand, delay in construction of new space will weigh heavy on the developer
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
Why we are baking bread and brewing KombuchaEating food and making food are some of the most reassuring things ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...