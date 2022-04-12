redBus launches lite-app ‘redRail’ for entry-level OS smartphones

redBus, a MakeMyTrip group company, has launched a standalone lite-app ‘redRail’, which will be accessible on all mobile devices, including entry-level Android OS smartphones.

redRail was launched as an in-app feature on redBus late last year. The app has been designed keeping in view the issues faced by users across the country. For example, it has been tested to operate smoothly , even in low internet bandwidth areas, on phones with low memory configuration and those running older Android versions. Launched currently in English, redRail will soon be available in leading Indian languages so that users can book travel in their native language.

Additionally, the app supports UPI payments and multiple gateways, including credit card, debit card and net banking. Commenting on the development, Rajesh Magow, Co-Founder and Group CEO of MakeMyTrip, shared, “MakeMyTrip has been at the forefront of deploying technology to make the experience of booking travel online smoother and more reliable. The launch of a standalone redRail, a light and fast application, is one more initiative in this direction to redefine the rail booking experience for millions of rail travelers”.

“The launch of the standalone redRail app comes at an opportune time as there has been a steady increase in digital adoption across both the bus and train segments over the last two years. The online train ticket booking market, with nearly a million daily transactions across the country, offers a huge opportunity. While there is scope for the growth of online train ticketing across Bharat, the imminent need is to improve the experience of booking tickets online, especially in areas with low internet bandwidth or phone capacity mars the experience. This is where redRail makes a huge difference, being a fast and lite-app and solving extensively for such issues, apart from a host of other user-friendly features,” said Prakash Sangam, CEO of redBus.

In addition to booking and viewing the tickets on the redRail App, customers can also check the PNR confirmation status and live location of the train. The app will keep the user updated periodically when there is material change in the ticket confirmation status.