Renault Nissan Tech joins hands with ICAT to collect traffic data for road safety project

The International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Renault Nissan Technology and Business Centre India (RNTBCI) to collect data on road traffic accidents.

Through a data-led intervention, the project aims to reduce traffic fatalities by scientifically understanding the factors involved in serious mishaps in India.

Approved by the Department of Heavy Industries (DHI), the project will be executed by ICAT’s Accident Data Analysis Centre (ADAC). The Renault Centre will support the project with its engineering and technical expertise, and training by its global executives on data analysis, according to a statement.

Data analysis

“Considering the growing road accident severity rate in India, it is high time we studied road accidents with a different and advanced approach,” said Dinesh Tyagi, Director (Technical), National Automotive Testing and R&D Infrastructure Project, and Director, ICAT.

“With support from DHI and the Road Transport Ministry in collaboration with RNTBCI, ADAC is initiating this project to create a database of in-depth data from serious road accidents and adequate remedial measures for their prevention.

“The key findings from this project will be kept in public domain and shall be useful to various agencies and researchers in mitigation of road accident mortalities and morbidities.”

Accident-prone areas

Data from accident-prone highway stretches, urban and semi-urban roads under various types of weather and traffic conditions will be collected and studied scientifically using cluster analysis and accident re-creation simulation techniques to identify the contributing factors. Two accident-prone stretches in Tamil Nadu and one in Delhi-NCR have already been identified.

Krishnan Sundararajan, Managing Director, Renault Nissan Centre, said the outcome of the analysis and experts’ suggestions will help in deciding an action plan to enhance safety and reduce fatalities from road accidents.