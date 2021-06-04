RLDA pitches land parcel near Amravati for super-speciality hospital development

Lenovo P11 Pro: High-end tablet
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), which is undertaking a station development project for commercial development near several railway stations, has pitched railways’ Amravati land for multi-specialty hospitals in the context of Government push for health sector financial bids for leasing a railway land parcel in Amravati for commercial development.
Spanning across 10,080 square metres, the land parcel is located in the vicinity of the Amravati railway station in a commercial hub comprising Irwin Square to Malviya Chowk, railway station road, and the road leading the Dafrin Government Hospital, like spokes of connectivity.
It has a proposed built-up area of 11,088 square metres utilising permissible Floor Space Index (FSI) of 1.1, said the release. The reserve price for the plot to be leased out for 45 years is ₹25 crore. The online pre-bid meeting will be held on June 9, 2021, and the deadline for bid submission is July 23, 2021. The reserve price for the plot to be leased out for 45 years is .₹25 crore. The online pre-bid meeting will be held on June 9, 2021, and the deadline for bid submission is July 23, 2021.
“Amravati is the second-largest city and an industrial hub in Vidarbha, Maharashtra. The land parcel is bounded by Amravati Railway Station on one side and Major Roads on other sides and enjoys excellent connectivity to the prominent landmarks of the city. The proposed commercial development on the site will boost real estate, retail and tourism and have a multiplier effect on socio-economic development, Also, in view of the expected government push for the health sector, the site is especially suited for a Multi-Specialty Hospital ” stated Ved Parkash Dudeja, Vice Chairman, RLDA, in a release.
