Railways hikes fares across network

On New Year’s eve, the Railways announced a fare hike across its network, but excluding suburban trains, effective from January 1, according to an order issued on Tuesday.

While suburban fares remain unchanged, ordinary non-AC, non-suburban fares have been hiked by 1 paise per journey km.

It also announced a two paise/km hike in fares of mail/express non-AC trains and four paise/km hike in the fares of AC classes.

Shatabdi, Rajdhani and Duronto trains are also included in the fare hike.

According to the order, there will not be any change in the reservation fee and the superfast charge and the hike in fares will not be applicable to tickets already booked.