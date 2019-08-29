Rlys to invite bids from cos interested in running trains

New Snapchat additions
Snap Inc, Snapchat’s parent firm, has announced that Mumbai’s Gateway of India and Agra’s Taj Mahal have been ...
Indian Railways may soon issue a request for qualification to evaluate non-railway operators who can run passenger trains.
Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav said this while speaking at a conference organised by Messe Frankfurt. He said that the Railways is considering the possibility of issuing a request for proposal soon for companies interested to run trains.
To begin with, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has been asked to run two trains — one between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, and another between Delhi and Lucknow.
IRCTC, in turn, will pay lease charges and haulage charges (or freight charges for using infrastructure) to the Indian Railways.
The interested train operators will be allowed to market the trains, fix their own fares, check tickets and cater to passengers.
As the public transport behemoth expands fast, it is also facing shortage of signalling cable, Yadav added. In this context, foreign companies could participate in the Indian Railways’ growth story, he added.
Earlier, Rajesh Agrawal, Member-Rolling Stock, Indian Railways, said that the country will try to migrate to a common Indian standard for rolling stock so that it does not end up with trains that follow multiple standards within the same city.
The Railways has set a target to produce 8,000 coaches this year against 6,000 coaches produced last year, he said.
Adding that the Railways is increasingly using cleaner technology, Agrawal said that it is looking at running factories using energy generated from wind and solar power only.
Snap Inc, Snapchat’s parent firm, has announced that Mumbai’s Gateway of India and Agra’s Taj Mahal have been ...
Xiaomi hardware and Google software comes at an incredible price
The intense competition in this space has resulted in great features coming to consumers at lower prices
FutureSkills portal to offer Nasscom-certified courses
The rules for reporting income from intra-day trading or F&O are quite straightforward
I’m a senior citizen; I retired after working for multiple private companies. I don’t have any monthly pension ...
Whether buying for own use or as an investment, look for a few key attributes
After years of accumulating wealth in your retirement portfolio, you are now ready to enjoy a comfortable ...
As urban India laps up streaming services, the burgeoning video-on-demand market is vying to keep the viewer ...
#MeToo allegations surfaced in Chennai’s classical music and dance circles a year ago. How far has the ...
Video may have killed the radio star, but podcasts are bringing it back to life. Here are six fiction podcasts ...
The trans-Himalayan ranges have many mammals, which are at home in its year-round sub-zero temperatures
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...