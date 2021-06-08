‘Rlys will resume passenger services based on demand’

While declining to provide a timeline, Indian Railways, which has lowered passenger services as Covid-19 gripped parts of India, will resume services based on demand and after discussion with States, said Railway Board Chairman and CEO Suneet Sharma.

He added that the Railways was ready to normalise its operations with the coronavirus situation getting better, but a timeline cannot be provided as the pandemic was still a reality. The national transporter has lost 2,600 lives to Covid and about 3,500-4,000 personnel down due to the infection. But there is a down trend in infection among the 12 lakh employees.

Railway Board Chairman and CEO Suneet Sharma said this in a conference adding that they are clearing the requisite payments and trying to provide employment on compassionate grounds to members of the victims’families.

He also said that to clear extra rush 500 additional trains are being run from Railways during April-May-June 2021.

Cargo movement

In this month till June 7, Railways loaded 26.48 mt cargo, up 14 per cent from the same time last year. Cumulatively, in 2021-22 so far, the national transporter loaded 252.93 mt cargo, reflecting an 11 per cent growth from the same time last year.