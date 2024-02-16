Leading two-wheeler-maker Royal Enfield, part of Eicher Motors Ltd, has announced its entry into the Turkish market through a distribution partnership with K-Rides Motosiklet ve Bisiklet San. ve Tic. A.Ş., a subsidiary of Kibar Holding.

The first flagship store is set to open in Istanbul this spring, the company said in a statement.

K-Rides will sell Royal Enfield’s 350cc-650cc models such as the Bullet, Classic, HNTR, Meteor, Super Meteor, Interceptor, and Continental GT as well as the new Himalayan and the Shotgun in the Turkish market

“We are confident in K-Rides’ knowledge and deep understanding of the Turkish markets and with this association, Royal Enfield will further strengthen its presence in the region’s mobility sector, said Yadvinder Sing Guleria, Chief Commercial Officer, Royal Enfield

Kibar Holding, a pioneering force in the Turkish industrial sector, with a rich legacy spanning +50 years, is involved in diverse industries such as Metals, Mobility, Building Materials & Construction, Packaging, Energy, International Trading, and Logistic Services, it said.

“The rising demand for motorcycles in Türkiye aligns perfectly with our mission to cater to and enhance the aspirations of the rapidly growing community of motorcycle enthusiasts across the country. We are proud to partner with the world’s longest-running motorcycle brand and we intend to establish a comprehensive ecosystem that encompasses retail experience, aftermarket services, rides, and engaging community events,” said Gökhan Lokmanoğlu, Chief Corporate Development Officer of Kibar Holding.