The South Central Railway (SCR) has commissioned the section between Karavadi - Surareddipalem for a distance of 20 Km, as part of the Vijayawada - Gudur tripling and electrification project. With the tripling of this stretch which falls under Prakasham District the entire stretch of 81 Km between Bapatla - Surareddipalem will have a third line facility along with electrification.

Situated in the Grand Trunk route along the Coastal region of Andhra Pradesh, the section between Vijayawada – Gudur on SCR plays a vital role in connecting the Northern and Eastern parts of the country with the Southern states.

This route has become highly congested with the steady increase in both Passenger and Freight trains. To decongest this crucial section, the Vijayawada – Gudur third line project was sanctioned in the year 2015-16 for a distance of 288 Km at an approximate cost of ₹3,246 crore.

The work is being executed by Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. Works have been taken up simultaneously in all the stretches, according to a release.

