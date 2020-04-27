SCR: Rail hospital starts tele-consultation, medicine delivery

South Central Railway has announced it has begun supply of essential medicines to the staff and retired employees at their door steps in some divisions during the lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

To begin with, this facility has been started across three Divisions of South-Central Railway of Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Guntakal.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, South Central Railway, in a statement said that the initiative will save both the time and risks involved in commuting to the Railway Hospitals and will also enable serving/retired railway employees to adhere the strict rules of lockdown due to Covid-19.

Delivery of medicines is being done through the available volunteers, scouts and civil defence personnel. Moreover, the persons are being issued medicines up to 2 months requirement to avoid frequent visits for regular checkups to the Hospitals.

In addition, a facility of telemedicine and consultation support through WhatsApp video has also been started for addressing minor ailments.