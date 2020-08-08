Shipping Corp reports Q1 net profit of Rs 317 crore, highest in 54 quarters

Picking up the threads in Punjab
Project Trinjan has helped resurrect the concept of women’s collectives to revive traditional crafts
State-run Shipping Corporation of India Ltd (SCI) reported a stand-alone net profit of ₹317.48 crore in the April-June quarter, its highest quarterly net profit in 54 quarters as tanker earnings soared after oil refiners and traders chased crude oil tankers for storage on the high seas, driving up rates in April.
India’s biggest ocean carrier had reported a loss of ₹39.36 crore in the first quarter of FY20.
The operational revenue of the Mumbai-based company jumped to ₹1,143.46 crore during the first quarter of FY21 from ₹918.95 crore a year earlier.
Crude tankers were increasingly sought after by refiners and traders in April to store crude oil on the high seas due to a slump in global crude prices and lack of storage space on-land, hoping that the cargo would fetch better prices when the market rebounded.
The tanker fleet, SCI’s largest division, account for more than half of the total fleet but in terms of tonnage (capacity), it constitutes close to 80 per cent of the total dead weight tonnage (DWT).
The tanker division earned ₹861.46 crore during the first quarter compared to ₹571.25 crore in the first quarter of FY20. The tanker earnings contributed to some 75 per cent of the firm’s quarterly revenue.
The company’s chairperson and managing director Harjeet Kaur Joshi, however, cautioned that the tanker rates may not sustain in the future.
“The pandemic and the lockdown imposed to flatten the curve of infection spread have caused an unprecedented and a massive havoc in the entire economy and business operations. The shipping business and markets have been adversely impacted as the cascading effect of the lockdown pervaded the port and cargo operations leading to delays in clearing of cargo containers, berthing of vessels, clearance of documents/immigration resulting in demand compression and utilization levels of ships. Rise in tanker rates in the backdrop of sharp drop in oil prices and demand for floating storage may not sustain in the future. The near-term outlook for major shipping segments like dry bulk, containers and offshore appears negative,” she said.
The government has decided to sell its 63.75 per cent in SCI, India’s biggest ocean carrier by fleet size, to a private strategic investor.
SCI owns about a third of India’s shipping tonnage (capacity). It runs 33 oil and product tankers, 15 bulk carriers, two container ships and ten offshore supply vessels.
Project Trinjan has helped resurrect the concept of women’s collectives to revive traditional crafts
Farmers in Nuh, Haryana, assisted each other, and tapped technology, to work around Covid-19
The scenic MNREGA Park in Himachal Pradesh is testimony to labour that is creative and fruitful
ASUS, on Thursday, announced the launch of its new ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) laptop, the Zephyrus G14 in ...
The stock of Embassy Office Parks REIT, one of the largest office players in the market, is down around 3 per ...
The one-off resolution of stressed personal loans will be available to borrowers repaying their loans ...
While NBFCs were allowed to lend over 75 per cent of the value of gold, the RBI had restricted banks from ...
There is a unique advantage in going for critical illness policies of general insurers, and that is ...
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...