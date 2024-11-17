The shipping ministry says its Special Campaign 4.0, which ran from October 2-31 and focused on institutionalising swachhta (cleanliness) and reducing pendency across the ministry and its allied organisations, was a major success.

During the campaign, 1.29 lakh files were reviewed, leading to the disposal of 1.01 lakh unnecessary files and freeing up nearly 68,916 sq ft of office space. The reorganisation generated a revenue of ₹4.62 crore from the disposal of scrap. Additionally, 369 cleanliness drives were held, and 13 operational rules were simplified to improve efficiency and promote a streamlined workflow, says a media release from the ministry.

The campaign saw significant strides made in resolving outstanding issues and creating an environment-friendly workspace, it adds.

“Through Special Campaign 4.0, we have not only reduced pendency and created more functional office spaces but also introduced innovative eco-friendly initiatives like waste-to-art and beach clean-ups,” says Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

As part of the ministry’s efforts to promote environmental sustainability, several best practices were implemented, including transforming office waste into manure, creating artworks from office waste, and organising a sand art display on Puri Beach.

These activities were complemented by the participation of schools in cleanliness drives, distribution of eco-friendly cloth bags in vegetable markets, and palm seed planting to mitigate lightning risks.

