Shiprocket sees 80% spike in shipment volumes in 2021

Logistics and fulfillment platform Shiprocket said it saw an 80 per cent surge in volumes shipped in the period of November 2020-November 2021 versus the same period in the previous year. It added that during the festival season, it saw 15 per cent hike in terms of the number of sellers onboarded on its platforms and 20 per cent hike in the volumes of shipments (in Q3 vs Q2).

Overall, Shiprocket observed a 60 percent growth in the number of sellers onboarded on its platform, crossing over 1,50,000 sellers during this period. It also saw a significant increase in the sellers from tier-II and tier-III markets as compared to the previous year.

Tier-I markets continued to lead, with maximum sellers coming from metro cities. While Delhi continued to top the charts in the States with the most active sellers, followed by Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh.

Saahil Goel, Co-Founder, and CEO of Shiprocket, said, “While 2020 resulted in large-scale disruptions across the industry and paved the way for multiple innovations, 2021 has been the year of growth and progress for Shiprocket. With the D2C wave sweeping across the country, we have seen an upswing in the number of D2C sellers availing of Shiprocket’s services along with the volume of shipments. As we gear up to step into the next year, we look forward to seeing what trends and forecasts in the logistics, e-commerce, and D2C segments manifest.”

Electronics such as mobile phones/tablets, personal care products, apparel, healthcare, and groceries emerged as the top five categories. “With pandemic increasingly encouraging digital payments... the platform saw that prepaid orders comprised 70 per cent of the total orders while COD orders were 30 per cent,” it added. Currently, Shiprocket caters to over 29,000 pin codes with over 17 experienced courier partners.