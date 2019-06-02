SpiceJet to hire up to 2,000 Jet staff, says Ajay Singh

SpiceJet plans to hire up to 2,000 staff, including pilots and cabin crew, of the defunct Jet Airways.

The airline has taken at least 22 planes that were earlier used by Jet, which temporarily shuttered operations in April due to a cash crunch.

“We have taken a significant number of people from Jet Airways. They are well qualified and professional people. We will continue to take more Jet staff in the times to come. We have taken around 1,100 people so far. Expectation is that we will go up to 2,000 people. It will be pilots, cabin crew, (people) from airport services, security...,” said SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh in an interview to PTI.

To a query on whether SpiceJet will look at operating wide-body aircraft that were earlier used by Jet Airways, Singh said the airline is right now focussed on narrow-body fleet.

“Having said that we recognise that there are gaps. They need to be filled and in the longer term, if India is to be a global aviation hub, Indian carriers will have to fly long haul,” he said.