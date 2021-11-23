SpiceJet to induct 50 Boeing 737 Max

SpiceJet plans to replace its NG fleet, and as a part of the process will induct 50 Boeing 737 Max planes by 2022-2023, said its Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh on Tuesday.

“The idea is to completely replace our existing NG fleet in the upcoming months. The plan is to get 50 Max planes by 2023. While 15-20 will be replacement of NG aircraft, remaining would be fresh addition to the fleet,” Singh said.

It may be recalled that the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation had in March, 2019 grounded Max planes after the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max near Addis Ababa, killing 157 passengers including four Indians. The ban was lifted on August 26 after Boeing made the requisite software changes.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet, has recommenced the operations of its two Boeing 737 MAX aircraft from a fleet of 13 planes, Singh added. The other 11 planes would begin flying in next 15-20 days, he added.

Four more are at the Boeing facility and delivery will commence on December 10, Singh said. The airline had signed a $22-billion deal with Boeing for up to 205 aircraft in 2017 and has 13 of these planes in its fleet at present. The airline will deploy these aircraft on both domestic as well as international routes.

Resuming flights

SpiceJet celebrated the return to service of the 737 MAX with a special flight from New Delhi to Gwalior on November 23 with the Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia; Ajay Singh; Salil Gupte, President, Boeing India; and senior aviation ministry officials and media persons on board.

“With passenger traffic picking up and the government allowing airlines to operate at full capacity, our new planes will allow us to expand our network ahead of the busy travel season and play a major role in our future expansion. With significant cost saving capabilities, we expect a significant reduction in our operating costs improving our bottom line.”

In addition, Singh also said that SpiceJet would hopefully turn its cargo and logistic arm into a separate entity by January 2022.