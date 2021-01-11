Logistics

Tamil Nadu: Uber partners with Shell to support drivers with benefits

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on January 11, 2021 Published on January 11, 2021

Uber has announced a partnership with Shell to provide exclusive benefits across fuel, lubricants, coolants, car care products and beverages for Uber drivers at 30 Shell stations across Tamil Nadu.

In continuation of its efforts to support drivers’ wellbeing, those who enrol will get access to a Shell virtual card. Once activated, the first 10,000 drivers in the State can avail the pre-loaded and one-time amount of ₹200, which can be used towards making purchases at any of the city-based Shell stations in Coimbatore, Kanchipuram and Chennai. This will enable savings of ₹1,000 to ₹1,500 per month per driver and further help drivers enhance their average monthly net savings by 10 per cent to 20 per cent.

Apart from Tamil Nadu, the Uber and Shell partnership will also extend similar support to drivers from Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat, says a release from Uber.

