Three Bharat Gaurav trains chug along popular tourist circuits

Indian Railways is running three Bharat Gaurav train services as part of government efforts to promote Indian tourism.

The theme-based tourist circuit trains — Shirdi Sai Temple Yatra, Ramayana Yatra and Divya Kashi-Aadi Amavasya Special — were launched over the pasttwo months.

The trains will offer comprehensive tour packages and showcase India’s rich cultural heritage and historical places, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The Indian Railways does not plan to run the Bharat Gaurav trains under the public-private partnership model.

Vaishnaw was responding to a starred question from the MP Nusrat Jahan Ruhi.

The service provider for the Shirdi Sai Temple Yatra train is M and C Property Development, while it is IRCTC for Ramayana Yatra, and Travel Times India for the Divya Kashi-Aadi Amavasya Special.

“Under the policy, potential service providers which may include public sector undertakings or other entities who meet the eligibility criteria can run Bharat Gaurav trains. They can place requests for allotment of coaches earmarked for this scheme to run Bharat Gaurav trains. The service provider will pay applicable charges to Railways,” Vaishnaw said, adding that Indian Railways will retain the ownership of the coaches and provide operational assistance including coach maintenance and stabling facilities.

The Bharat Gaurav Trains policy, issued in November 2021, envisages freedom for the service providers to develop their own tourism theme and circuit, and decide the route and itinerary, the Minister added.

No land parcel or regular routes have been leased out to run these trains.