Bharat Forge, Talgo JV to make high-speed trains

Our Bureau | Updated on: Jul 27, 2022
File image | Photo Credit: mi_007

Joint venture of Bharat Forge, Talgo plans maintenance hub for lightweight, high-speed trains

BF Infrastructure, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pune-based Bharat Forge, and Talgo India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Spain’s Patentes Talgo S.L., have set up a joint venture to manufacture high-speed passenger trains.

The collaboration will also set up a manufacturing, maintenance and lifecycle support hub for new-generation, energy-efficient, and lightweight aluminium high-speed railway trains. 

The alliance also eyes future large business opportunities in the Indian Railways and upcoming domestic requirements, according to a joint statement from the companies. 

“The collaboration will help bring state-of-the-art and high-speed rail technology and solutions to the Indian Railways and other private operators that will serve under the overarching self-reliant vision,” the statement added.

The collaboration comes in the backdrop of the Indian Railways tender for the manufacture and maintenance of 100 new-generation, lightweight, and energy-efficient trains. 

Published on July 27, 2022
