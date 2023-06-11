Kochi’s iconic Willingdon Island, the man-made port created (1920-1940) using dredged soil, is nearing 100 years of its existence. In its heydays, Willingdon Island was a thriving hub of trade and commerce, with a bustling workforce housing hundreds of ancillary businesses. It once served as a vital transportation centre, accommodating both Cochin Airport and the Harbour Railway terminus. Today, there is a legitimate concern and apprehension that this once bustling island has faded from its former splendour and glory.

While Cochin port’s cargo throughput has grown three-fold during the last 10 years, the nature of the cargo has shifted from break bulk to crude oil, petroleum, LNG and containers. With the emergence of modern port terminal infrastructure in Vallarpadam and Puthuvypin, and relocation of cargo handling activities to the north of the navigation channel, activity have shifted away from Willingdon Island. Introduction of the e-port ERP and consequent digitisation has further reduced the port’s manpower needs. Businesses that once had offices on the island have shifted elsewhere, and families no longer live there, leaving behind, a sense of desolation.

Untapped potential

Even as it prepares to celebrate its century, time has come for Willingdon island to reclaim its lost glory and potential that largely remains untapped. Time has come to breathe new life into this strategically located, and immensely beautiful island which has great commercial and tourism value. There are two models that could inspire and guide us while drawing up a vision for the future of this island — Dubai’s Jebel Ali and Singapore’s Sentosa island. Ideally, the redevelopment vision for Willingdon island should aim at creating a multi-dimensional hub, having both business and tourism elements, combining a Jebel Ali-like processing zone and a Sentosa-like tourism and entertainment destination.

By leveraging its strategic location, modern port facilities and existing infrastructure, Willingdon Island can indeed become a thriving business zone for processing centres, logistics, manufacturing, storage, assembly, packaging, export-import trade and services. These would attract businesses from around the world, capitalising on the island’s potential for seamless domestic and international trade. An extension of the existing Port Based Special Economic Zone (PBSEZ), could make it an added attraction to investors.

Tourism Development

A key component of reviving Willingdon Island should be its tourism potential, taking into account Cochin port’s pre-eminent position as the most popular cruise destination in India. Kochi also has a well-developed marina. The island’s redevelopment model should further enhance Kochi’s appeal to prestigious cruise liners, luxury yachts and tourists alike, providing opportunities for a diverse range of well-organised shore excursions, in collaboration with local operators and service providers. It would be crucial to develop a long-term tourism vision for the island, involving both the Tourism Ministry and Kerala’s Tourism department, while also engaging the local citizenry in the conversation.

Cochin Port’s administrative building

Simultaneously, Willingdon Island’s scenic beauty and waterfront location needs to be fully tapped for its tourism and entertainment potential. It is possible to revive and transform one part of it into a vibrant public space, offering a variety of attractions such as recreational and entertainment parks, cultural centres, walkways, and food parks, where visitors can have a memorable experience. Much like Singapore’s Sentosa, Willingdon Island can become a veritable tropical paradise and a destination in itself, for tourists as well as the local population.

A balanced redevelopment plan for Willingdon Island incorporating a combination of a business and logistics park and a high-value entertainment destination can both be accomplished within the existing land usage policy of the port, while also ensuring that environmental sustainability remains a top priority. The designated areas of the port traditionally used for bulk cargo handling can be repurposed for the logistics park, while the newly reclaimed south end area can be utilised for the development of an entertainment and recreational zone, complementing the cruise terminal project.

The plan should include the integration of renewable energy sources, the implementation of effective waste management systems, and the development of eco-friendly infrastructure. These measures will not only help sustain the natural beauty of the area but also protect the marine ecosystem, ensuring a harmonious balance between economic development and environmental conservation.

By reviving Willingdon Island, Cochin port can preserve a vital part of its history and create a spot for entertainment and recreation for the city and its people.

N Ramachandran

(The writer is former Chairman of Cochin Port)