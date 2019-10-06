Logistics

Two trainee pilots killed in aircraft crash near Hyderabad

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on October 06, 2019 Published on October 06, 2019

Two trainee pilots were killed near Hyderabad after the trainee aircraft, a Cessna, of a flight training institute, crashed today afternoon.

The trainee aircraft took off from Rajiv Gandhi Aviation Academy at Begumpet in inclement weather and latter crashed in the cotton fields in Sultanur village of Vikarabad district of Telangana, about 100 km from here.

Local residents and farmers rushed to the site and alerted the police. Police removed the bodies from the crash and the wreckage site. The aircraft was on a regular training sortie when it lost control of the radar and later crashed.

Hyderabad
air and space accident
