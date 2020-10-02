Unions start indefinite satyagraha against new port bill at Cochin Port Trust

The Cochin Port Joint Trade Union Forum (CPJTUF) has commenced an indefinite satyagraha in Cochin Port Trust against what they call the “ongoing instigated policies of the Central government at the initiative of the Shipping Ministry, backed by the Port Trust management”.

“These policies seek to demolish the public ownership structure of major port trusts by converting them into corporate entities through the Major Port Authorities Bill,” C. D. Nandakumar, general convenor of the forum, said on Friday.

The forum is also demanding that the government and port trust management “desist” from supporting the move by DP World to start initial work on the second phase of the international container trans-shipment terminal (ICTT) at Vallarpadam at a time when the Dubai-based port operator has not “fulfilled its commitments” on the first phase of the project, thereby, pushing the port into a further “precarious financial position,” Nandakumar added.