The Chennai Division of Southern Railway has invited Expression Of Interest (EOI) from interested parties to develop vacant spaces in 15 MRTS Stations from Chintadripet to Velachery for commercial hubs. The goal is to tap into the commercial, potential areas generating income and enhancing the market value.

The MRTS line spans 19.34 km from Chennai Beach to Velachery serving as a vital transit route for commuters, particularly those working in the IT sector.

With the city’s rapid modernization, these vacant spaces present a unique opportunity for commercial ventures like retail outlets; food establishments; convenience stores; service centres; co-working spaces; warehousing and stacking facilities and boarding houses (Paying Guest accommodation), says a release.

The objectives of the EoI includes identifying potential vacant areas and assess market possibilities; study the feasibility for commercial utilisation; identify the potential business opportunities and potential investors and estimate costs and address potential issues.

Individuals

NGOs

Charitable Institutions

Corporate

Business Entities

And any other interested parties