The Chennai Division of Southern Railway has invited Expression Of Interest (EOI) from interested parties to develop vacant spaces in 15 MRTS Stations from Chintadripet to Velachery for commercial hubs. The goal is to tap into the commercial, potential areas generating income and enhancing the market value.
The MRTS line spans 19.34 km from Chennai Beach to Velachery serving as a vital transit route for commuters, particularly those working in the IT sector.
With the city’s rapid modernization, these vacant spaces present a unique opportunity for commercial ventures like retail outlets; food establishments; convenience stores; service centres; co-working spaces; warehousing and stacking facilities and boarding houses (Paying Guest accommodation), says a release.
The objectives of the EoI includes identifying potential vacant areas and assess market possibilities; study the feasibility for commercial utilisation; identify the potential business opportunities and potential investors and estimate costs and address potential issues.
- Individuals
- NGOs
- Charitable Institutions
- Corporate
- Business Entities
- And any other interested parties
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.