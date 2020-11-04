Vistara expects to end fiscal with fleet of 47-48 aircraft

Vistara expects to end the financial year with a fleet of 47-48 aircraft, down from its earlier estimate of 53 aircraft, Vinod Kannan, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara, said on Wednesday.

In a video-conference with the media, Kannan said the airline had no plans to cancel any of its orders but “will look to rejig some orders” which will be done for a combination of factors, including issues relating to aircraft production and operational issues. Earlier, the airline was to have had four Boeing 787 in its fleet by this time but the number was currently at two.

Vistara operates 110-120 weekly flights which is about 55-60 per cent of the pre-Covid level, adding that he expected to return to the pre-Covid levels in terms of capacity in by March or April next year. The government has all along maintained that domestic flying will return to pre-Covid levels by Diwali.

Kannan said not only was the airlines seeing requests from passengers for booking an additional seat as a precaution during the Covid time but added that passengers were also booking the entire specific cabins and aircraft for their travel needs. Vistara offers economy, premium economy and business class cabins on most of its domestic flights.

He was of the view that in a free market the government should not look at capping domestic air fares pointing out that fares should be decided by the market. The government recently extended the fare cap on domestic airlines till February 24. Earlier, the domestic fare cap was to end on November 24.

In view of the second phase of lock down in the UK, the airline is to operate three weekly flights between Delhi and London Heathrow, Kannan said that adding that seven flights, which were supposed to operate on the route, will be cancelled for the month.