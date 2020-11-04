Vistara expects to end fiscal with fleet of 47-48 aircraft

Apple’s iPad Air 2020: Best of the lot
This tablet almost beats the iPad Pro and is in a perfect compact size for both work and play
Vistara expects to end the financial year with a fleet of 47-48 aircraft, down from its earlier estimate of 53 aircraft, Vinod Kannan, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara, said on Wednesday.
In a video-conference with the media, Kannan said the airline had no plans to cancel any of its orders but “will look to rejig some orders” which will be done for a combination of factors, including issues relating to aircraft production and operational issues. Earlier, the airline was to have had four Boeing 787 in its fleet by this time but the number was currently at two.
Vistara operates 110-120 weekly flights which is about 55-60 per cent of the pre-Covid level, adding that he expected to return to the pre-Covid levels in terms of capacity in by March or April next year. The government has all along maintained that domestic flying will return to pre-Covid levels by Diwali.
Kannan said not only was the airlines seeing requests from passengers for booking an additional seat as a precaution during the Covid time but added that passengers were also booking the entire specific cabins and aircraft for their travel needs. Vistara offers economy, premium economy and business class cabins on most of its domestic flights.
He was of the view that in a free market the government should not look at capping domestic air fares pointing out that fares should be decided by the market. The government recently extended the fare cap on domestic airlines till February 24. Earlier, the domestic fare cap was to end on November 24.
In view of the second phase of lock down in the UK, the airline is to operate three weekly flights between Delhi and London Heathrow, Kannan said that adding that seven flights, which were supposed to operate on the route, will be cancelled for the month.
This tablet almost beats the iPad Pro and is in a perfect compact size for both work and play
The pros & cons are obvious. Some ‘jugaad’ engineering may help create a safe EV ecosystem
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
The healthy pick-up seen in the recent September quarter should continue
The company’s plans to de-commoditise the business and demand through the Centre’s water and sanitation ...
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
BL Research BureauThe stock of market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) crashed nearly 9 per cent on Monday ...
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...