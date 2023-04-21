Amidst the move to integrate Air India and Vistara, the latter has informed its ‘Club Vistara’ members that the loyalty programme “will remain unchanged”. Vistara’s frequent flyer programme is currently the most popular programme in the country after Jet Airways’ loyalty programme.

In November 2022, the Tata Group announced the consolidation of its airlines, Vistara and Air India. Vistara, a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA), was established in 2013 and is India’s leading full-service carrier with international operations in the Middle East, Asia and Europe.

In an e-mail to its Club Vistara customers, the airlines said the news of the merger would have raised questions regarding their membership points. “We would like to assure you that all the benefits and privileges associated with your CV Points, tiers, vouchers, etc. will remain unchanged as per the current program construct. Please be assured that your interest will always remain most important to us regardless of our corporate structure. We deeply value our relationship and will keep you informed of any significant changes to our program or its features.,” it said.

While Air India hasn’t made any official announcement as yet about the details of its frequent flyer program, in an earlier interview with businessline, Campbell Wilson, CEO and MD of the airline, said that the airline sees potential in renewing a program which wasn’t “doing justice.”

The airline achieved its highest ever domestic market share of 10.4 per cent in July 2022 and maintained its position as the second largest domestic airline in India since then, flying more than 11 million passengers in the calendar year 2022. Vistara registered a 11 per cent year-on-year growth in the member base for its frequent flyer program – Club Vistara, according to its release in January.

Tata Sons also has its own rewards super app called Tata Neu which was launched on 7 April 2022. Under this app, several Tata companies including Indian Hotels, the parent company of Taj, 1mg, Tata Cliq, Air Asia and Croma, among others, are included.

When asked about the same, Wilson had said that both the Tata Neu program and the frequent flyer program have “different focuses, with little complementarity.” He explained that Tata Neu was “consumer-oriented”, the latter is “aviation-focused and serves as a popular redemption program”.

A source told businessline that eventually Air India may rebrand an entirely new frequent flyer program, which will integrate the miles collected by Vistara customers as well. Air Aisa may not have a frequent flyer program but its flyers will continue generating rewards through Tata Neu.

Prior to its downfall, Jet Airways’ frequent flyer program, JetPrivilege, was known to be the most important mile redemption program in the country.