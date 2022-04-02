hamburger

VOC Port registers 7% increase in FY22 cargo traffic

Our Bureau | Updated on: Apr 02, 2022
MSC Nidhi docked at the VOC port

Driven by the economic recovery, the port had surpassed the 34 mt target set by the Ministry

The VO Chidambaranar port in Thoothukudi registered a 7.33 per cent growth in cargo handling for 2021-22 to 34.12 million tonnes (mt) against 31.79 mt in the previous year. Imports accounted for 24.19 mt; exports 9.45 mt and transhipment 0.48 mt.

The port managed to surpass the 34 mt target set by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways for the financial year, says a press release.

TK Ramachandran, Chairman, VO Chidambaranar Port Authority, said that the port surpasses pre-pandemic cargo volumes, driven by the economic recovery.

The port handled 7.81 lakh twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) during 2021-22, a 2.49 per cent increase over the previous year's container traffic of 7.62 lakh TEUs.

The VOC Port Authority’s total income amounted to ₹636 crore in 2021-22 against ₹603 crore in the previous year with an operating surplus of ₹341 crore (₹322 crores) and net surplus after tax at ₹130 crore (₹110 crore), the release said.

Some of the major ongoing projects include modification and widening of harbour entrance and coal yard roads; mechanisation of North Cargo Berth III; conversion of 9th berth as a container terminal.

The port also proposes developing Outer Harbour with two container terminals (continuous Quay length of 1,000 m each), with a draft of 16 m in the first phase through public, private partnership mode, the release said.

Published on April 02, 2022
ports
tuticorin
