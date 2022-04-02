VOC Port registers 7% increase in FY22 cargo traffic

The VO Chidambaranar port in Thoothukudi registered a 7.33 per cent growth in cargo handling for 2021-22 to 34.12 million tonnes (mt) against 31.79 mt in the previous year. Imports accounted for 24.19 mt; exports 9.45 mt and transhipment 0.48 mt.

The port managed to surpass the 34 mt target set by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways for the financial year, says a press release.

TK Ramachandran, Chairman, VO Chidambaranar Port Authority, said that the port surpasses pre-pandemic cargo volumes, driven by the economic recovery.

The port handled 7.81 lakh twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) during 2021-22, a 2.49 per cent increase over the previous year's container traffic of 7.62 lakh TEUs.

The VOC Port Authority’s total income amounted to ₹636 crore in 2021-22 against ₹603 crore in the previous year with an operating surplus of ₹341 crore (₹322 crores) and net surplus after tax at ₹130 crore (₹110 crore), the release said.

Some of the major ongoing projects include modification and widening of harbour entrance and coal yard roads; mechanisation of North Cargo Berth III; conversion of 9th berth as a container terminal.

The port also proposes developing Outer Harbour with two container terminals (continuous Quay length of 1,000 m each), with a draft of 16 m in the first phase through public, private partnership mode, the release said.