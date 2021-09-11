Volkswagen teases Taigun SUVW in Hyderabad

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
After Bengaluru, Chennai, and Coimbatore, Volkswagen has brought Taigun to Hyderabad to give the car lovers an exclusive preview.
The auto major has lined up Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Chandigarh to showcase the vehicle.
The SUVW will be launched in the country on September 23, with an eye on the festive season.
“The Southern market is extremely important for Volkswagen and we are happy to host our exclusive preview in the IT hub of Hyderabad. The State contributes significantly towards our sales in the country,” said Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India.
“Taigun is the brand’s first product under the India 2.0 Project. A mid-size SUVW (sports utility Volkswagen) is built on the MQB A0 IN platform with a robust presence, digital cockpit, safety and infotainment features,” he said.
