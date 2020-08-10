With the import ban on 101 defence items, will the bankrupt Pipavav Shipyard turn more attractive for bidders?

Add some zest to your next Zoom call
The popular video-calling app now features zestful filters, noise cancellation and more quality controls
Indian corporate houses such as Adani Group and Mahindra & Mahindra may be tempted to look at the bankrupt shipyard at Pipapav in Gujarat run by Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd (RNAVAL) after the government announced import ban on 101 weapons and military platforms by 2024 to boost defence production locally.
The Defence Ministry move would make Pipavav shipyard — which has a government permit to build war ships — a tad more attractive to Indian corporates that had earlier evinced interest in defence shipbuilding, according to shipbuilding industry sources.
For instance, Adani Defence System & Technologies Ltd, a unit of Adani Enterprises Ltd had filed an expression of interest last year in partnership with the State-run Hindustan Shipyard Ltd for construction of six submarines for the Indian Navy under the Project 75.
Mahindra & Mahindra had shown interest in buying Pipavav Shipyard from the original promoters before it was sold to Anil Ambani-led Reliance Infrastructure Ltd in 2015.
The import ban covers multi-purpose vessels, offshore patrol vessels, next generation missile vessels, anti-submarine warfare shallow water crafts, water jet fast attack craft, ammunition barges, 50-tonne Bollard-Pull tugs, survey vessels, floating dock, diving support vessels, pollution control vessels, anti-submarine rocket launchers and 500 tonne self-propelled water barges.
RNAVAL is being sold under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to recover unpaid dues of ₹43,587 crore. Of this, the resolution professional (RP) has admitted ₹10,878 crore of dues of financial creditors, while another ₹32,693 crore is under verification.
Operational creditors have claimed another ₹1,922 crore from the company, of which only ₹485 crore has so far been admitted.
The Resolution Professional (RP), overseeing the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) of RNAVAL, has extended the timeline for filing the expression of interest to August 21 and for qualified bidders to submit their resolution plans to September 30.
Among a few entities that have shown interest for Pipavav shipyard, the most serious appear to be Russia’s State-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), the largest shipyard in Russia with 40 yards. USC’s design offices are responsible for almost all warships that are built and developed for the Russian Navy and foreign customers.
But, sources in the shipbuilding industry said that USC’s interest could run into problems over the 74 per cent cap on foreign direct investment (FDI) in defence sector, if it wins the bid.
The import ban on 101 items could require local capacity building to cater to the demand, particularly when two private yards — ABG Shipyard Ltd and Bharat Defence and Infrastructure Ltd — have gone down under the weight of huge debt in the past two years, an industry source said.
“All this ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ that they are saying is one thing, ultimately it has to translate into orders for ships in India,” he said.
This would mean such announcements have to be backed by easing defence procurement procedures.
“The government had tweaked the procedures in 2016 but it hasn’t made anything easier for government to place orders even on public sector yards. Still orders are not coming out. Ultimately, it is the procurement procedure that works,” he said adding that the government is working on new procurement procedures.
The popular video-calling app now features zestful filters, noise cancellation and more quality controls
The latest gaming phone from the Taiwanese gadget giant blends powerful gaming experience with superior ...
Project Trinjan has helped resurrect the concept of women’s collectives to revive traditional crafts
Farmers in Nuh, Haryana, assisted each other, and tapped technology, to work around Covid-19
While your hospitalisation expenses are cashless, the hospital cash benefit is usually paid as a reimbursement
From ₹13,150 cr as of June 2019, they have grown to ₹83,827 cr as of June 2020
The factors favouring the Indian currency’s appreciation outweigh the negatives at this juncture
Sensex, Nifty 50 bounced back smartly last week from a key base; investors should remain cautious though
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...