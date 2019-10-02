Economy

LPG and ATF price hiked

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on October 02, 2019 Published on October 02, 2019

Cooking gas and Air Turbine Fuel prices were hiked on October 2. An IndianOil statement said that the price of unsubsidised LPG cylinders had been hiked by ₹ 15 per 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi. An unsubsidised LPG cylinder will now cost ₹ 605 for October 2019.

ATF price was hiked to ₹ 64,909.67 per kilolitre (KL) for October 2019 from ₹ 63,295.48 per KL for September 2019.

Published on October 02, 2019
ATF
LPG
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Marg Ltd’s Reddy settles with lenders; comes out of insolvency process