LPG and ATF price hiked

Cooking gas and Air Turbine Fuel prices were hiked on October 2. An IndianOil statement said that the price of unsubsidised LPG cylinders had been hiked by ₹ 15 per 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi. An unsubsidised LPG cylinder will now cost ₹ 605 for October 2019.

ATF price was hiked to ₹ 64,909.67 per kilolitre (KL) for October 2019 from ₹ 63,295.48 per KL for September 2019.