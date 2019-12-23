Profitability of domestic hospital sector to improve in FY20: Crisil

Marking a smallpox milestone
The World Health Organization commemorated the 40th anniversary of smallpox eradication, recognising the ...
Profitability of domestic hospital sector would continue to improve in the current as well as next financial year driven by enhanced coverage under Ayushman Bharat as well as deeper expansion in smaller towns, says Crisil Ratings.
The improvement in demand will also be driven by alterations made to healthcare delivery models by hospital chains to align with regulatory changes as well as factors like increasing lifestyle diseases and medical tourism.
“With insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat scheme (up from Rs 1-3 lakh under various government schemes), preference for private hospitals is rising,” Crisil Ratings said.
The Crisil study covering 41 leading domestic hospital firms revealed that the bed additions in Tier-II cities will be higher in future, resulting in better materialisation of latent demand and adoption of Ayushman Bharat schemes.
“Crisil expects 60-70 per cent of bed additions to come up in Tier-II locations in the next 2-3 fiscals,” Crisil Ratings Senior Director Anuj Sethi said. Currently, healthcare facilities are clustered around Tier-I cities such as Chennai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Mumbai, he added.
Even as revenue growth is set to increase to 14-15 per cent over fiscals 2020 and 2021, operating profitability of hospital firms is also expected to improve to 16 per cent over this period, Crisil said.
“This will be supported by a rise in bed occupancy rates to 75 per cent from 60-65 per cent, automation and optimisation of clinical procedures, efficient sourcing, and continuing recalibration of pricing of services,” it added.
A series of regulatory events in financial years 2017 and 2018 had impacted revenue growth and profitability of private hospitals. While demonetisation and ban on large cash transactions impacted occupancy, implementation of GST, price cap on medical implants, and increase in minimum wages for nurses and staff moderated profitability, Crisil noted.
With occupancy and cash generation improving, hospital firms (41 entities) are expected to expand capacities by investing around Rs 4,800 crore in fiscals 2020 and 2021, it added.
The World Health Organization commemorated the 40th anniversary of smallpox eradication, recognising the ...
Cholera containment WHO highlights progressThe number of cholera cases decreased globally by 60 per cent in ...
Companies face pricing and competitive pressure in most of their export markets
Amol AroraVice-Chairman & MD, Shemford Group of Futuristic Schools Physical activity in some form, no ...
The decline in stock prices over the past two years has created some lucrative opportunities.From buying ...
This might appear to be a strange question, if one went by the performance of the Sensex and the Nifty ...
The key indices have surpassed key barriers
After putting up a subdued performance in recent years, many Indian pharma companies have reported an improved ...
’Tis that season, but with a twist. Santa in the time of shrinking glaciers; the festival as a perfect plot ...
A former student of Jamia Millia Islamia University agonises that her alma mater — a safe space, and one that ...
The Arctic Circle is feeling the effects of climate change. That’s why Santa Claus is off to the Southern ...
A genre that’s continually evolving, jazz has the power to defy labels and borders
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...