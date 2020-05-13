Telangana to expedite set-up of Bhadradri, Yadadri Thermal Power Stations

A crushing blow for airports
The air-transport ecosystem, a key driver of economies worldwide, is floundering
The Telangana Genco, which is in the process of setting up the 1,080 MW (270x4) and 4,000 ultra mega (800x5) MW Yadadri thermal power stations, is working out ways to expedite the project implementation and ensure their timely completion.
The nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic and the movement of the migrant workforce has impacted the project implementation timelines. Genco is working out ways to execute the project as per schedules.
The implementation of the Bhadradri project, which is being executed by State-owned BHEL, which is the EPC contractor, has been hit due to some of the migrant workers moving out.
As a result, the scheduled commissioning of the two of the units of the Bhadradri thermal power plant by the end of May has been affected. The other two units are scheduled for commissioning by the end of the year.
TS Transco and TS Genco Chairman D Prabhakar Rao has reviewed the progress of the project and wanted BHEL to engage more workers and take up works on the project parallelly to meet the scheduled timelines for their completion.
The TS Genco is keen to complete the projects in a time-bound manner so that adequate power capacity is available to meet the likely increase in power demand. The State has more than 25 lakh bore wells and several power intensive lift irrigation projects have been set up to harness the water resources during the monsoons.
The power demand is projected to spike up as the kharif sowing operations commence and the agriculture sector begins to operate pumps from borewells and the irrigation department pumps to evacuate water using heavy duty turbines for the various lift irrigation schemes in the State, including the mega Kaleshwaram project, which pumps up Godavari water through a series of lift irrigation projects.
Some of the large projects engage migrant workers. Due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, some of the workers have already left and some others keen to return to native places. This has caused difficulty for the contractors in implementing large projects dependent on migrant workforce.
The air-transport ecosystem, a key driver of economies worldwide, is floundering
This photography-first mid-range handset aims to take on the challenge of low-light images with six lenses
IIM-B survey shows they are using the time to strategise, identify weaknesses and explore opportunities
Niveshi has built an automated intra-day quant trading platform that promises consistent returns
Increased consumption demand, new export opportunities should augur well for sugar stocks
Many say opportunity and uncertainty come together in the stock market. Look closer and you also might find an ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Vedanta at current levels. The stock jumped 12 ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...