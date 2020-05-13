Telangana to expedite set-up of Bhadradri, Yadadri Thermal Power Stations

The Telangana Genco, which is in the process of setting up the 1,080 MW (270x4) and 4,000 ultra mega (800x5) MW Yadadri thermal power stations, is working out ways to expedite the project implementation and ensure their timely completion.

The nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic and the movement of the migrant workforce has impacted the project implementation timelines. Genco is working out ways to execute the project as per schedules.

The implementation of the Bhadradri project, which is being executed by State-owned BHEL, which is the EPC contractor, has been hit due to some of the migrant workers moving out.

As a result, the scheduled commissioning of the two of the units of the Bhadradri thermal power plant by the end of May has been affected. The other two units are scheduled for commissioning by the end of the year.

TS Transco and TS Genco Chairman D Prabhakar Rao has reviewed the progress of the project and wanted BHEL to engage more workers and take up works on the project parallelly to meet the scheduled timelines for their completion.

The TS Genco is keen to complete the projects in a time-bound manner so that adequate power capacity is available to meet the likely increase in power demand. The State has more than 25 lakh bore wells and several power intensive lift irrigation projects have been set up to harness the water resources during the monsoons.

The power demand is projected to spike up as the kharif sowing operations commence and the agriculture sector begins to operate pumps from borewells and the irrigation department pumps to evacuate water using heavy duty turbines for the various lift irrigation schemes in the State, including the mega Kaleshwaram project, which pumps up Godavari water through a series of lift irrigation projects.

Some of the large projects engage migrant workers. Due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, some of the workers have already left and some others keen to return to native places. This has caused difficulty for the contractors in implementing large projects dependent on migrant workforce.